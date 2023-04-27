Large law enforcement presence on 74 near Bolton Wednesday night

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There was a large law enforcement presence on US 74 near Bolton Wednesday evening.

According to a TIMS report at 9 p.m. Wednesday, a lane of US 74 West is closed near NC 11 and is expected to be closed until at least 1 a.m.

WWAY sent a crew to the scene. Our team saw a massive law enforcement presence including the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

We have reached out for details to multiple agencies and are still waiting to hear back.