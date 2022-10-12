Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach

Jellyfish have washed ashore on a North Carolina Beach (Photo: NPS / Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach.

The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday.

According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float along with the winds and currents. Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents can all play a role in them washing ashore.

Although this particular species generally doesn’t sting, visitors are advised to avoid handling them.

Officials say they will be left on shore to let nature take its course. Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the Seashore like birds or crabs.