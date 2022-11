Last day of 2022 Hurricane Season; relatively calm year in Cape Fear

The 2022 Hurricane Season has come to an end (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday marks the final day of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

Official Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through November 30th each year.

In 2022, the Atlantic Basin saw 14 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes.

The Cape Fear saw impacts from Tropical Storm Colin in July and Hurricane Ian in September.

The Hurricane Season will restarts in 183 days, on June 1, 2023.