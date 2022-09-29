Last of Top Sail Island sea turtle nests hatch

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The last sea turtle nests along the 26 miles of the Topsail Island coastline have hatched.

The picture above was taken Wednesday to show the last of 110 nest hatchlings scurrying off to sea.

The first nest hatched on July 23, where each mile was surveyed every morning to look for sea turtle tracks and nests from May through August.

Terry Myer with the Topsail Turtle Project says this year was an average for the loggerhead turtle nests – the last nest made it out before the storm hits.

According to the Karen Beasly Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center, it’s estimated that one in 1000 survives the first year, and as few as one in 5,000 to 10,000 survive to adulthood which is 20 to 30 years to adulthood.

The females return to the beach where they laid their eggs and the cycle continues again.

Those interested in conservation and protecting nesting sea turtles can get more information here.