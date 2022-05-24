Last public pay phone in New York City removed from streets

NEW YORK — Once, not so long ago, pay phones were a common sight all around New York City, and they had been for over a century. But then came cellular phones in the late 1990s, and the number of public phones began to decline.

And later, smartphones like the iPhone arrived. And pay phones kept disappearing.

Even Verizon — the legacy New York phone-service provider once known variously as New York Telephone, NYNEX and Bell Atlantic — years ago got out of the pay-phone business, those coin bank holders no longer overflowing.

And finally, on Monday, the inevitable happened. The last public pay phone, still featuring the classic Bell System logo, was unplugged from the streets of New York City, on Seventh Avenue and West 50th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

