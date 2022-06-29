NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher says baby otters are continuing to quickly develop

(Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The 3 baby otters born on May 21st at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher are showing good signs of development, according to the group’s Facebook page.

33 days in, the Aquarium says the 3 female Asian small-clawed otters had their second veterinary checkup, with the team checking on their teeth growth.

According to the Aquarium’s page, otter pup teeth take from 20 – 91 days to grow from start to finish.