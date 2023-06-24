Latest closures for CSX rail crossing work in Wilmington

Railroad crossing (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CSX has closed various rail crossings in June to prepare for a larger track replacement project in November.

The rail crossing on Wrightsville avenue will close on Monday, June 26, at 5 a.m., not re-opening until Wednesday, June 28, at 5 p.m.

South 17th and South 16th streets’ rail crossings are also closing this week. Both crossing will close Wednesday, June 28, at 5 a.m. and re-open Friday, June 30, by 5 p.m.

Eventually, these roads will serve as detours for the larger project in November, which will close 20 other crossings that month.