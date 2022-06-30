Latest monitor shows worsening drought conditions; 97 percent of NC at least abnormally dry

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite seeing rain across parts of the Cape Fear in the last week, drought conditions have continued to get worse.

As of last Thursday only a portion of Bladen County was under a Severe Drought. Now, all of Bladen & Pender County are under a Severe Drought, with the northern end of Columbus County also under the D2 condtions.

The rest of the Cape Fear (including Wilmington) are under a D1 moderate drought level.

Across the entire state, 34 percent of NC was drought-free just one week ago. As of today, only 3 percent of the state is drought-free.

With the drought conditions, officials continue to warn against using fireworks as the holiday weekend approaches. They say a wildfire caused by fireworks could be detrimental.