Leland begins debris cleanup after Friday’s intense rain event

Town of Leland works to remove debris from storm drains (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is working to clean up storm drains after Friday’s rain event caused severe flooding.

Several inches of rain fell in the Cape Fear Area on Friday with parts of Brunswick County being hit the hardest.

According to WWAY Meteorologist Matthew Huddleston, more than 8 inches of rain fell in Leland alone. It caused malfunctioning traffic lights, washed-out roadways, and debris pile up in storm drains.

The Town of Leland Streets and Grounds crews began working to clean up the debris on Monday.

Robert Miller, the town’s public services director, says 26 streets were impacted by the storm debris. It’s not one specific area of the town that saw most of the debris, so the work will be spread throughout Leland.

Since the rain happened in a short amount of time, Miller says the water wasn’t able to infiltrate the ground causing runoff and the build-up of debris.

While crews are out removing the debris, the work is more than just a clean-up.

“This helps us be prepared for our next storm event that may come through,” Miller said. “Friday’s storm was something nobody really anticipated but having the area cleaned up and ready for the next storm event is always important. It also allows us to keep a check on all of our stormwater systems across the town.”

Miller added Friday’s rain was a good reminder to not cross a flooded roadway. Remember — turn around, don’t drown.

The work should be finished in the next two to three days. It will not cause any road closures.