Leland residents react to Friday flooding

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several inches of rain fell throughout portions of the Cape Fear on Friday, with Brunswick County being among those hit the hardest.

Friday mornings rain caused flooding which stranded cars, caused malfunctioning traffic lights, an left people trapped in their neighborhoods.

In Brunswick County, several inches of rain fell in a short period of time. Meteorologists estimate over 8 inches in Leland alone.

Glenn Krause lives in the Magnolia Greens neighborhood in Leland.

Krause’s trash was by the curb ready to be picked up, but instead of being picked up by waste management, it was picked up by force winds and rain, which resulted in him having to chase it down the street.

“Five of em’ down here on the corner, garbage cans, and we had garbage in our yard, halfway up our yard and our driveway, but we did go out later and pick it all up and we still have two cans from neighbors here, they’re full of garbage.”

For the Town of Leland, officials have been busy responding to calls all day, even rescuing several people.

Wyatt Richardson, the Town of Leland Enrichment Director, says, “We expect more rain bands to come through this afternoon, so we’re gonna continue the monitor the situation. So far today, we’ve had about 26 streets impacted that we’re aware of. The public safety departments did have to make about 15 rescues to vehicles that are flooded.”

And a warning from law enforcement for those who have a choice whether they need drive anywhere.

“Anytime we have rainfall of this amount, we encourage folks to stay home. We ask folks to shelter in place, today we had about 8,000 people that we had to shelter in place. Anytime you come to a flooded roadway we ask that you turn around, don’t drown.”