Leland Brewing Company set to open “in the next couple weeks”

LELAND, NC (WWAY) –Breweries in the Cape Fear area seem to be popping up everywhere with another one set to open soon in Leland.

Leland Brewing Company, which was established in 2020, has been in the making for a few years now. It was formally known as 7twenty6 Brewing Company.

The brewery is set to have its own beers on tap once their beer cycle is finished, along with food trucks, an eventual food kiosk and an outdoor space for entertainment.

A variety of beers are set to be available once they are tested and developed.

Mark Said, co-owner of Leland Brewing Company, gave us some insight on what to expect and when the doors will be open.

“We are excited to open in the next couple weeks and bring our families, your families, the communities to join us here for some great beverages, eventually some food and just a good time.” Said explained.

Said says he and his team are very excited about finally getting close to opening. The brewery is located right next to Leland Town Hall off of Old Fayetteville Road.