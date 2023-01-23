Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’

The fast food chain was offering treats for local paw pals and many showed up.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well.

At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”.

When speaking with Shift Leader Peyton Broyles, the customers make the experience worthwhile.

“Honestly, just seeing the guests excited for their pets… because for most people, it’s, with fast food especially, it’s ‘get the good out and then go’, but I think it’s a good way to incorporate our whole community and everything.”

The event has seen so many cats and dogs in the drive-thru today, leaving all of them happy.