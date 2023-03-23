Leland Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date

Chicken Salad Chick is holding its grand opening in Leland on April 12th (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — After months of anticipation from Leland residents, we now know when a new Chicken Salad Chick will open its doors.

According to the restaurant, a grand opening will be held on April 12th in Waterford Village.

Chicken Salad Chick has had a location in Wilmington since 2019, but this is the first location in Brunswick County.

The new restaurant will feature a drive thru window and outdoor seating.

Chicken Salad Chick says the restaurant will serve fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients with Southern hospitality.