Leland Fire and Rescue save kayaker

Leland Fire and Rescue save kayaker stuck in a marsh. (Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue, Facebook)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In a Facebook post, Leland Fire and Rescue said they rescued a distressed kayaker late Friday.

Around 7 p.m., crews were sent to the Brunswick River where a kayaker was stuck in the marsh. A rescue boat was sent out to get the kayaker, and they were able to do so without injury. The kayak was also able to be saved.

After the ordeal, Leland Fire and Rescue gave the kayaker a ride home.