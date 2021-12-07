Leland Fire Department rolls out in a new fire engine

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday, Leland firefighters got an early Christmas gift, but it won’t fit under any tree.

The Leland Fire Department rolled a brand new fire engine into Station 51 Tuesday morning. Before 2021, Leland hadn’t bough an new fire apparatus in almost 15 years. This will be Leland’s second new fire engine this year.

According to Fire Chief Chris Langlois, the engine was designed by firefighters to be more versatile in emergency situations and help put out fires faster, which could in turn save more lives.

Langlois believes this engine, in addition to continued training and resources, will help Leland firefighters secure what he calls “excellent outcomes.”

“National data has recently shown that a trapped fire victim has a 74 percent chance of survival if we can get to and remove them from the structure within four minutes of our arrival,

Langlois stated. “That’s an excellent outcome.”

The fire engine will transfer to Leland Fire Station 53, a new station being built on Lanvale Road.