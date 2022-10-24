Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine

The Leland Fire/Rescue has ordered their new fire engine (Photo: KME / Leland Fire Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet.

Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck.

This $800,000 engine is set up differently compared to the Fire/Rescue’s current engine companies and will carry additional equipment for water rescue, vehicle extrication, technical rescue, and hazardous materials incidents.

Engine 53 and Truck 53 members will also have additional training in special operations and run district wide for any major incidents.