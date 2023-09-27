Leland Fire Station 51 set to open Saturday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire/Rescue plans to open a new fire station this weekend.

Fire Rescue Station 51 is scheduled to open Saturday. It is located off US Highway 74/76.

The town says the new station will provide more space for crews and equipment and allow firefighters to better serve Leland’s population.

The new fire station includes a new kitchen, bedroom, and gym.

Fire Chief Ronnie Hayes is excited about the new amenities.

“I like the training room that we got in there,” Hayes said. “It’ll be much easier for our guys because there’s more technology in there for us to deliver training classes to the public as well as our firefighters.”

Hayes believes the location of the station is its best feature because it will help crews provide town residents better and faster service.