“Leland in Lights” Grand Illumination to kick off Saturday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland is ready for citizens to get into the Christmas spirit after months of preparation for a signature town event.

The town’s Parks and Recreation department has been working on “Leland in Lights” since the beginning of October. Employees are excited to see their hard work on the grand illumination project pay off.

“We’re so excited to see families and the folks of Leland come out,” said Zoey Letendre of Leland, “and just spread joy and see how excited everyone is to see this come to life.”

During the ceremony, people can enjoy dessert and hot cocoa, ride a holiday train around Founders Park, and gaze up at the lights.

There will also be a special guest from the North Pole. Attendees can tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas this year.

The festival begins on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.