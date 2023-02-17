Leland man arrested for alleged sexual offenses against a child

William Andrew Benson has been charged with alleged sexual offenses against a child (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Leland man has been arrested for alleged sexual offenses against a child.

63-year-old William Andrew Benson was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office on February 15th.

Benson has been charged with several counts of felony First-Degree Statutory Sexual Offense against a Child Less than 13-years of Age, felony Indecent Liberties with a Child and misdemeanor Sexual Battery.

The investigation began when the child victim reported Benson had been sexually assaulting them on multiple occasions both in Pender County and in the Town of Leland.

Benson is currently being held under a secured $1,000,000 bond.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any members of the public with information regarding Benson and similar criminal conduct to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.