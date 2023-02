Leland man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

Timothy Allen Cramer has been arrested for alleged child pornography possession (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Allen Cramer, 28, for the sex offenses they say occurred in November of 2022.

Cramer is charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.