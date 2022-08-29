Leland marking 33rd birthday at Founders’ Celebration next month

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s been over three decades since the Town of Leland was officially incorporated on September 12, 1989.

A Founders’ Celebration is being held next month to commemorate the town’s 33rd birthday.

“Leland has seen incredible growth over the last 33 years that has brought so many wonderful people and opportunities to our Town,” Mayor Brenda Bozeman said. “We’re grateful for the founders who laid the foundation for where we are today and look forward to seeing where we are 33 years from now!”

Attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers and set up a picnic on the lawn, but pets are not allowed.

Officials say live music, carnival rides, food trucks, and more will take over Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland.

The event is scheduled for September 10th from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

Celebrations will get underway with live music from Masonboro Sound, Gump Fiction, and Carolina Casuals throughout the day.

People of all ages can enjoy carnival rides that include a carousel and swings, the Leland Express Train, lots of lawn games, and more. Local organizations will have booths with interactive activities and information.

A dazzling fireworks display will cap off the evening.

The event and parking is free.

General parking will be available at North Brunswick High School, located at 114 Scorpion Drive NE. Free shuttles will take participants to and from the event site. Accessible parking will be available at the Leland Library/Brunswick Center at Leland, located at 487 Village Road NE.