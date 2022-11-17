Leland opens new Animal Control facility

New Animal Control facility for Leland Police Dept. (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There’s a new Animal Control Facility for the Leland Police Department.

Construction started in April and wrapped up in November.

The new facility is located at 1952 Popular Street NE on the Town of Leland’s Municipal Operations Center campus.

According to a news release, the facility has undergone an extensive renovation including the addition of office space, six indoor dog kennels, a separate area for cats, improved storage, and plumbing, electrical, and HVAC upgrades. There’s also space for potential future expansion.

The Animal Control Facility will serve as a temporary holding space for animals as they wait for their owners to pick them up, or until they are transferred to Brunswick County Animal Services in Supply.

The previous Animal Control Facility was located adjacent to Founders Park. That facility is scheduled to close permanently in conjunction with the park renovation, which is expected to begin in January.