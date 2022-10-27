Leland Police arrest Bolton man for numerous alleged fraud incidents

32-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs has been charged with 12 felony counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has arrested a Bolton man and charged him with a dozen felonies, among other charges.

32-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs has been charged with 12 felony counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, possession of a schedule one controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On October 11the, Leland officers responded to a call at Advance Auto Parts in reference to a man who had been obtaining auto parts under a false pretense. Officers detained Jacobs, who they determined was the person investigators had been looking for in a string of recent fraud incidents. Officers searched Jacobs vehicle and found stolen merchandise inside.

Leland Police say Jacobs attempted to place orders fraudulently under business names in early October. He successfully obtained some of the ordered property from multiple Advance Auto Parts stores in and around Leland.

Investigators also learned Jacobs had 26 outstanding warrants, 20 of which were various felonies to include uttering of a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny, forgery of an instrument, and felony probation violation.

Jacobs was placed in the Brunswick County Detention Center and later transported to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, as his parole for previous charges was revoked.