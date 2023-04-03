Leland Police asking for help identifying man they say stole $1,500 from Walmart register

Leland Police are searching for a man they say stole money from a register at the Leland Walmart (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is searching for a person they say stole $1,500 from a Walmart register.

The incident took place around 9:00 p.m. on March 31st.

Police say the individual entered the Leland Walmart and took the large sum of cash from the register.

The suspect is described as male, possibly white or Hispanic. He was last seen wearing a black/grey sweatshirt with the word “BASQUIAT,” jean pants, and croc shoes.

If you have any information on this person’s identity, you are asked to contact Detective Britton at (910) 726-3121 or e-mail him at rbritton@townofleland.com. Tips can be anonymous.