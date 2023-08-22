Leland Police, Brunswick Family Assistance ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ for back to school

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Leland Police Department is helping families get ready for a return to the classroom.

The department partnering with Brunswick Family Assistance to “Pack the Patrol Car”.

The goal, filling a police cruiser parked outside the Leland Walmart with school supplies.

Those supplies will be donated to Brunswick County students in grades K-8.

Tyffanie Paganello with Brunswick Family Assistance says events like this are even more important this year, because the need is greater.

“This is to support our Christmas in July program, so that’s going to give children in K-8th grade a new bookbag, school supplies, and also a new outfit and shoes for the new school year,” Tyffanie Paganello, Community Outreach, Brunswick Family Assistance.

In addition to school supplies, monetary donations are also being accepted. There are still a few more days before the start of school. So, if you missed today’s event and would like to donate, you can click here.