Leland Police Chief resigns

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, the Town of Leland is searching for a new police chief following the resignation of its former Chief of Police, Brad Shirley.

Shirley resigned on Friday and served as the Town’s police chief for more than three years. He spent five years as police chief in Boiling Spring Lakes before he was named Leland’s Deputy Chief in November 2018.

He took over as Chief of Police when Mike James retired in 2019. The Town of Leland says Captain Jeremy Humphries will serve as interim chief as the Town searches for a new police chief.