Leland Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announce National Night Out dates

Several law enforcement agencies in the Cape Fear are holding National Night Out events next month (Photo: Leland Police Department / New Hanover County Sheriff's Office / Wilmington Police Department)

(WWAY) — Two local law enforcement agencies are hosting National Night Out next month to bring the community closer together with those who protect and serve.

The Leland Police Department’s Night Out is set for Tuesday, October 4th from 5:30 through 7:30 pm in Founders Park.

The event will include food trucks, live music, games, and the opportunity to meet and engage with local law enforcement.

“It’s so important for us as law enforcement to be able to connect with the community we serve,” Police Chief Jeremy Humphries said. “We’re so grateful for the strong relationships we’ve already built and the opportunity to build even more. That’s what makes Leland such a great community and a place people continue choosing to call home.”

Across the Cape Fear River in New Hanover County, the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Wilmington Police Department to hold their National Night Out event on October 5th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Long Leaf Park.

The event will have free food, games, child safety education, emergency vehicles, music and much more.

Millions of people across thousands of communities from all 50 states take part in National Night Out every year.