Leland Police warn residents of washed away road

(PHOTO: Leland Police/Facebook)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A portion of Lanvale Road between Grandiflora Drive and Orchard Loop Road washed away after Friday’s flooding in Brunswick county.

Leland Police are warning drivers to stay away from this area as it is unsafe to drive on. The NC Department of Transportation has closed the affected area, opening a detour in Lewis Road. Expect delays in the area. Leland Police and the NCDOT encourage drivers to find alternative routes.

It is currently unclear how long repairs will take.