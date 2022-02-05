Leland Town Center Chick-fil-A holding a fundraiser to help local families pay rent, utilities

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you need an excuse to head to Chick-fil-A other than to satisfy your chicken craving, the Leland Town Center location is providing a worth reason next week.

From February 7th through February 10th, the restaurant will be serving a 10ct mini, 30ct nugget or 6ct cookie in a heart shaped tray, with 20 percent of sales going to Brunswick Family Assistance.

The donations collected will go straight to families in Leland, helping them to pay rent and utilities.