Leland Town Center Chick-fil-A holding a fundraiser to help local families pay rent, utilities

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you need an excuse to head to Chick-fil-A other than to satisfy your chicken craving, the Leland Town Center location is providing a worth reason next week.

From February 7th through February 10th, the restaurant will be serving a 10ct mini, 30ct nugget or 6ct cookie in a heart shaped tray, with 20 percent of sales going to Brunswick Family Assistance.

The donations collected will go straight to families in Leland, helping them to pay rent and utilities.

