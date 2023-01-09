Leland unveiling StoryWalk in Westgate Nature Park, encouraging movement, reading
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to exercise your mind while exercising outdoors, you’ll soon have the chance.
The Town of Leland is unveiling a new StoryWalk this Saturday at Westgate Nature Park.
The StoryWalk includes 18 panels along the Westgate Nature Park trail, each featuring a page from a children’s book. Visitors can walk the 0.3-mile trail to read the full story.
This project is designed to encourage movement, reading, and creativity, according to a press release.
Stories featured on the StoryWalk will be changed each quarter. The first story is “The Traveling Coin” by local author Kevin Kirk.
A ribbon cutting at 1:00 p.m. will be followed by crafts, face painting, and a meet and greet with Kirk.
The event is free and open to the public.