Leland unveiling StoryWalk in Westgate Nature Park, encouraging movement, reading

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to exercise your mind while exercising outdoors, you’ll soon have the chance.

The Town of Leland is unveiling a new StoryWalk this Saturday at Westgate Nature Park.

The StoryWalk includes 18 panels along the Westgate Nature Park trail, each featuring a page from a children’s book. Visitors can walk the 0.3-mile trail to read the full story.

This project is designed to encourage movement, reading, and creativity, according to a press release.

Stories featured on the StoryWalk will be changed each quarter. The first story is “The Traveling Coin” by local author Kevin Kirk.

A ribbon cutting at 1:00 p.m. will be followed by crafts, face painting, and a meet and greet with Kirk.

The event is free and open to the public.