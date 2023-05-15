Leland VFW holding Memorial Day ceremony at Belville Riverwalk

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Memorial Day is two weeks away and the Leland VFW is planning a special ceremony to mark the occasion.

Post 12196 is hosting the event at the Veterans Memorial at the Belville Riverwalk at 9:00 a.m. on May 29th.

The group will conduct a scripted ceremony to remember all fallen veterans and will place a wreath and roses at the Memorial to remember departed Comrades.

The public is invited to bring a rose to present in remembrance of their departed veteran.