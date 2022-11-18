Leland’s first brewery now serves spirits, brews and cider

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Leland’s first brewery is now serving spirits.

Brunswick Beer and Cider received their ABC permit about a week ago, after only serving food for nearly a month after the brewery opened for business.

The new brewpub is an expansion of Wrightsville Beach Brewery.

The brewery is now working on its second batch of brew which should be ready in about three to four weeks.

The first ciders will be available early next week.

A ribbon cutting is planned for Tuesday to mark its official opening.