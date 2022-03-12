Let the madness begin! Selection Sunday airs Sunday night on CBS

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — March Madness is almost here and that means all things brackets, buzzer beaters and slam dunks!

CBS will have the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show. It airs Sunday at 6 p.m. on WWAY CBS.

This is when the full bracket for the 68-team tournament field will be revealed.

We’ll find out which teams get a chance to go to the ‘big dance’ and which ones are on the outside looking in. The field will include 32 conference champions who earned automatic bids along with 36-at large teams.

