Lidl recalls 7 oz Tapas branded cocktail shrimp over Listeria concerns

(WWAY) — Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, 7 oz., due to potential contamination. The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Young children, pregnant people, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for more severe complications. The recall was issued as a result of routine testing, which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria.

This voluntary recall includes all units of the ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, packaged in 7 oz. containers. Affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall.

Though Lidl US has not yet received complaints or reports of illness due to the product, they still advise customers to not consume the shrimp if they have it, and return it to their nearest Lidl for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 (8 a.m.-8 .pm., Monday-Saturday).