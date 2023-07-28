Life Rolls On: 500 volunteers will help 100 people with disabilities surf in CB

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of volunteers and adaptive athletes will be at Carolina Beach on Saturday for a special annual surfing event.

On Saturday, Ocean Cure will welcome more than 100 adaptive athletes and 500 volunteers who will assist with beach wheelchairs and adaptive surfboards in their annual Life Rolls On event.

According to Ocean Cure, hundreds of volunteers, people of all ages with disabilities, and entire families come together for an epic day in the ocean.

Ocean Cure is a local nonprofit that specializes in using the ocean as a source of physical and emotional therapy, especially for those in wheelchairs.

It’s happening at the Hamlet Avenue beach access from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here is the schedule:

6:00 am Volunteers arrive

7:00 am Athletes arrive

8:00 am Mandatory Safety Briefing

8:40 am Surfing Begins

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Event Cleanup

Registration is now closed for surfers, but you can still come out and watch the event which is always a lot of fun.

You can also still donate to ocean cure and its mission.

Ocean Cure also asks for your patience when it comes to traffic & parking this weekend as they attempt to create some amazing experiences for thousands of visitors who they hope will remember these amazing events for the rest of their lives.

Click here to learn more about Ocean Cure or to donate.