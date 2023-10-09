Links in Pink evening being held at MLK Center for Breast Cancer awareness

An event for Breast Cancer Awareness month is being held (Photo: pxfuel / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is taking place later this month for Breast Cancer awareness.

A mammogram van will be at the MLK Center on October 21st from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., offering screenings to anyone in the community age 35 and above.

Appointments are recommended, which can be obtained by calling 910-721-1485. Most screenings are covered as preventive care under most insurance plans.

Wilmington Chapter of Links members will educate the community about the importance of breast awareness, self-examinations, and mammograms.

Celebrations will be held for those who survived breast cancer, with featured speaker and survivor Mildred Bethea.