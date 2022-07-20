Live Oak Bank assembles 3,000 hygiene kits to distribute to Wilmington community

Live Oak is working with Port City Community Church to help identify nonprofit organizations to receive and distribute the kits locally.

Live Oak Bank Assembles 3,000 Hygiene Kits to be Distributed to Wilmington Community (Photo: LOB)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Live Oak Bank employees packed 3,000 hygiene kits for distribution in the community today to benefit local shelters, women’s centers, and hurricane relief.

More than 700 Live Oak employees participated as part of a charitable service project to benefit the greater Wilmington community.

The entire company gathered in the exhibit hall of the convention center to pack plastic zip bags with shampoo, deodorant, soap, microfiber towels, combs, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

The event is part of Live Oak’s philanthropic mission to align corporate funds with employee interests in organizations that support and promote education, health, human services, and workforce development.

To learn more about Live Oak Bank, click here to visit their website.