Live Oak Bank Pavilion holding Christmas Tree lighting Saturday

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park is holding a Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you missed the Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Wilmington on November 25th, you have another chance this Saturday.

Another tree lighting ceremony is being held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on December 3rd.

The event kicks off with a Holiday Musical Performance by the Cape Fear Chorale from 5:45 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.

The Christmas Tree lighting is set for 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Bill Saffo.

Santa arrives to visit with visitors from 6:05 p.m. through 7:15 p.m., with the holiday fun wrapping up with a showing of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch from 7:30 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

In addition to the fun-filled event, Toys for Tots will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys.