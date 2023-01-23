Local archaeologists dig for more of Wilmington’s past

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of Downtown Wilmington’s past.

Public Archaelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years now.

Everything that comes out of the dirt goes to be cleaned and analyzed in their facility to determine what each piece represents.

Jonathan Schleier, Executive Director of the Public Archaelogy Corps, says the layer that they are in suggest evidence from a hurricane many years ago.

“We believe that we are looking at the after effects of a 1761 hurricane that completely devastated the coast at that time. We’re finding a lot of flood related soils,” said Schleier.

People of all ages and experience levels are welcome to volunteer to dig at this site every other Saturday. for more on how to get involved you can click here.