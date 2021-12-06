Local businesses and organizations partner to host a giveaway benefiting the homeless population

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A collective of minority business owners and non-profits teamed up to hold a giveaway benefiting the local homeless population.

At the corner of 9th and Greenfield Streets the “Spread The Love” team including Moms-N-Mourning, Chicken In The Box, Gamma Xi Gamma military fraternity, Power Entertainment Group, and many other local organizations and businesses hosted the “Peace, Love, and Joy” giveaway.

Clothes, shoes, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, and plates with warm meals were given to homeless community members.

One of the event’s organizers, Demond Wells, also known in the community as Dj Kysheem Remix, events like the giveaway are necessary as the community continues to see an increased need from the homeless population.

“Not a lot of people think about individuals that are homeless, and a lot of people think that homeless people are trying to get over, and they’re really not. Some of it’s mental health, injury, if you do your research –you know, it’s a little deeper than what you think you see. So, we’re just here for the cause for the homeless. We’re going to fight for the homeless, we’re going to speak for the homeless, we’re going to clothe them,” said Demond Wells.

The event ran from 1pm to 4pm, and represented organizations connected event attendees with community resources.