Local businesses nominated for “Coolest Thing made in NC” contest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are thousands of useful and unique items that are made in North Carolina and one contest is trying to find the best.

On Friday, August 25th, 130 nominees were announced for the “Coolest Thing made in NC” contest.

9 of them are located in the Cape Far including Coopworx and their patented chicken feed silos.

The owner of Coopworx, Tom Carter said many of the businesses in the contest are creating products that make things easier for their customers.

“Usually, we just try to find a problem and solve it,” Carter said. “So something that can be designed better, make things easier to use, well engineering and then, uh have it a good, competitive price and it’s easy to have all the business you want if you’ve got the right product.”

This is the 4th year the contest has been held.

If you would like to vote in the contest, visit coolestthingmadeinnc.com/vote_now/