Local Chinese restaurant celebrates Lunar New Year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Tuesday marks the start of the Lunar New Year, the beginning of the calendar year for Southeast and East Asian countries and the year of the tiger!

The tiger is a symbol of bravery, wisdom, and strength in Chinese culture.

Here in the Cape Fear, Double Happiness Chinese restaurant is fully booked with reservations, and plans to celebrate with a special menu of authentic cuisine from across China.

Many Chinese American families spend the holiday with Double Happiness every year, eating and spending the day together. According to owner, May Chen, there are a few ways to wish others a ‘Happy New Year’.

“Happy New Year. There are so many different ways,” she said. “A lot of people say ‘gong hei fat choy’, that’s Cantonese. It actually means I hope you make a lot of money. Technically we say ‘xīn nián kuài lè’, which means spring festival. Happy spring festival!”

According to Chen, those born in the year of the tiger can have an extra lucky year by wearing red underwear today.