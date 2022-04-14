Local churches hold services for Maundy Thursday

First Presbyterian Church (photo: Peyton Furtado)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Maundy Thursday, or as some call it “Holy Thursday”.

No matter what you call it, today is a Christian observance which commemorates the last supper.

Churches across the region are gathering to remember the day’s true meaning: holding services, foot washings and communions.

First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Wilmington is holding two walk-in communions- one running until 7:00 p.m tonight.

Dan Lewis, Senior Pastor at First Presbyterian Church stated: “I think we’ve missed each other. I think being together as a community is important to the body of Christ.”

Tomorrow is Good Friday and First Presbyterian Church will host a service at 5:30 p.m and will be streaming it to their Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the event in person.

