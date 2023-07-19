Local foundation awards nearly $52,000 in grants to community groups

The Carousel Center (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Community Foundation has awarded $51,890 in grants to organizations supporting the local community.

According to a news release, funds for the grants came from NHCCF’s community grantmaking fund, the 1898 Memorial Endowment, the Food Bank of Coastal Carolina Fund, the Lucille Murchison Marvin Fund, and the Suzanne and George Taylor Endowment.

Recipients include:

$2,500 to 2SHARE, Inc. for targeted operating budget

$3,560 to Assistance League of Greater Wilmington for Operation School Bell SNEAKERS project

$2,500 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina for Project Learn

$2,200 to Bread for Life Senior Pantry for general operating support

$2,500 to Brooklyn Arts Music Academy for Music Is Life!

$2,500 to Cape Fear Guardian Ad Litem Association for Help a Kid Be a Kid

$2,110 to Cape Fear Museum for Wilmington 1898

$5,000 to Diaper Bank of NC for Distributing Dignity: Meeting Diaper Need in New Hanover County

$5,000 to Domestic Violence Shelter & Services for general operating support

$2,500 to First Fruit Ministries for street outreach to unhoused people

$5,000 to Open House Youth Shelter of Coastal Horizons Center, Inc.

$4,000 to Step Up Wilmington for expanding opportunity through employment support and upskilling in the Cape Fear area

$5,000 to The Carousel Center for helping child survivors heal from abuse

$2,500 to The Thalian Association of Wilmington for Thalian Youth Theatre Bridges the Gap

$5,020 to Tides, Inc., for general operating support

“We’re pleased to invest in these organizations,” said Justin Burgess, advisory board president of the New Hanover County Community Foundation. “They perform critical services in our community.”

NHCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, NHCCF uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to nonprofits that help the local community.