Local law enforcement agencies team up against pediatric cancer by battling in basketball game

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office defeated Brunswick County 41-29

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Members of the two sheriff offices had a healthy competitive outlet Friday night playing basketball for a good cause.

“I actually used to play when I was a deputy back in the day,” said Brian Chism, the Chief Deputy of Brunswick County. “Now I’m on the sidelines – which is okay I’m getting older. We do this a lot and I’m so grateful for New Hanover to invite us over into their county and have this friendly competition. The guys really enjoy it.”

“We are so happy to be a part of the Brandon’s Battle Foundation,” said First Seargent Billy Montjoy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a little friendly competition. At the end of the day, we are all on the same team.”

The competition was held in New Hanover County at Wilmington Christian Academy. There were scores of fans and the event raised over $1,500 for Brandon’s Battle Foundation. The foundation creates goody bags and physical therapy tools for children going through cancer at UNC Medical and Duke Children’s.

The game ended in a victory for NHSO, but both sides say everyone is winning when you are supporting pediatric cancer.

“This brings both offices together because we all have a common bond to work together, to protect the community, and protect the people in our communities – it’s always a good feeling,” said Jason Hoffman with NHSO, who is credited for putting this basketball game together. “Cancer is unfortunately near and dear to me. I’ve lost a lot of family members from it, so it is something that is important for me to raise funds for. Both entities – Sheriff McMahon and Sheriff Ingram they have a friendship outside of work. So this is a no brainer for both entities to get together and raise money. To see the people come out and support, it just warms my heart.”

“(Jason) saw my website and saw that my son loved basketball and was a very good player… so he called me and asked if he could put a basketball game together for us. That started about a year ago,” said Lisa Gettel, who was Brandon’s mother. “We got everything organized, got the sheriff offices to get their guys together and that’s how it went about.”

Gettel’s son Brandon was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012.

Hoffman has retired from the game, citing 36 years of playing wearing his knees out. He says WCA has offered to host next year’s game as well.

Brandon’s Battle Foundation recently created an initiative called ‘Chime Anytime’ for any $25 donation, they will send a wind chime to a pediatric cancer patient at UNC Medical Center and Duke Children’s Hospital.

“When you finish cancer treatment you get to ring the bell. We’ve gotten to know too many families that never got to ring the bell,” said Gettel. “The patient hangs it in their room and they set goals for themselves, and whenever they reach those goals they ring the chime – so they are being rewarded for the whole fight not the end of the fight.”