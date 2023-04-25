Local man achieves dream of appearing on “The Price is Right” gameshow.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The phrase “never give up on your dreams” is often used to inspire people. For Douglas Oesch, his dream was to make it onto “The Price is Right.”

“I’ve gone out there 17 times and been there 41 visits and finally made it on the 41st try. Earlier in the show, I was picked as one of the 20 top super fans and was at the super fans show, didn’t get picked and they invited us back out,” said Oesch when speaking on his past experiences trying to be on the show.

Oesch grew up watching the show as a kid and couldn’t believe he was finally picked.

“I didn’t hear my name actually, they put your name on this board and they hold it up and that’s when I seen it and that’s why I looked so shocked. Usually by that time I haven’t been picked, I just figured it ‘ugh I’m not going to get picked again’ and that’s how I felt. then When I heard my name, I was just elated, I just couldn’t believe it.”

He made the show on February 6th but had to wait until Tuesday, April 25th when the show aired to tell his friends and family how he did. So, he decided to host a watch party.

Although Doug didn’t make the “showcase showdown” part of the show, he did come away with some prizes and told us what he plans to do with them.

“I got a very nice laser printer and a computer and a scooter and a home purifier. I’m going to donate most of that to East Palestine, Ohio. That’s where I’m from where the train wreck happened,” said Oesch.