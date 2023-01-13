Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country.
To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th
New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Union Missionary Baptist Church, Wilmington
MLK Jr. Walk
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Vineland Station, Whiteville
Cameron Art Museum Peace Flag Project
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Cameron Art Museum, Wilmington
MLK Jr. March
12:00 p.m.
Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, Rocky Point
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15th
Cameron Art Museum Peace Flag Project
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Cameron Art Museum, Wilmington
Southport MLK Memorial March
1:00 p.m.
Begins at Southport Fire Department
“I Have a Dream” Speech Rendition
3:00 p.m.
Enoch Chapel Church, Wilmington
Interfaith Worship Service
4:00 p.m.
Warner Temple AME Zion Church, Wilmington
MONDAY, JANUARY 16th
Wilmington MLK Parade
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Downtown Wilmington
Elizabethtown MLK Parade
11:00 a.m.
Elizabethtown, NC
MLK Community Service & Health Fair
12:00 p.m.
Columbus Regional Cafeteria, Whiteville