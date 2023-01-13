Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday

There are several MLK Jr. events planned around the Cape Fear to mark the holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country.

To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th

New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Union Missionary Baptist Church, Wilmington

MLK Jr. Walk

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Vineland Station, Whiteville

Cameron Art Museum Peace Flag Project

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cameron Art Museum, Wilmington

MLK Jr. March

12:00 p.m.

Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, Rocky Point

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15th

Cameron Art Museum Peace Flag Project

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cameron Art Museum, Wilmington

Southport MLK Memorial March

1:00 p.m.

Begins at Southport Fire Department

“I Have a Dream” Speech Rendition

3:00 p.m.

Enoch Chapel Church, Wilmington

Interfaith Worship Service

4:00 p.m.

Warner Temple AME Zion Church, Wilmington

MONDAY, JANUARY 16th

Wilmington MLK Parade

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Wilmington

Elizabethtown MLK Parade

11:00 a.m.

Elizabethtown, NC

MLK Community Service & Health Fair

12:00 p.m.

Columbus Regional Cafeteria, Whiteville