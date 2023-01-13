Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday

There are several MLK Jr. events planned around the Cape Fear to mark the holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country.

To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th

New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Union Missionary Baptist Church, Wilmington

MLK Jr. Walk
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Vineland Station, Whiteville

Cameron Art Museum Peace Flag Project
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Cameron Art Museum, Wilmington

MLK Jr. March
12:00 p.m.
Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, Rocky Point

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15th 

Cameron Art Museum Peace Flag Project
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Cameron Art Museum, Wilmington

Southport MLK Memorial March
1:00 p.m.
Begins at Southport Fire Department

“I Have a Dream” Speech Rendition
3:00 p.m.
Enoch Chapel Church, Wilmington

Interfaith Worship Service
4:00 p.m.
Warner Temple AME Zion Church, Wilmington

MONDAY, JANUARY 16th 

Wilmington MLK Parade
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Downtown Wilmington

Elizabethtown MLK Parade
11:00 a.m.
Elizabethtown, NC

MLK Community Service & Health Fair
12:00 p.m.
Columbus Regional Cafeteria, Whiteville

