Local organization donates hygiene items for inmates who can’t purchase personal items

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association recently donated items for indigent inmates, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Donated items included soaps, deodorant, toothpaste and other personal care items.

The donated items will be given to inmates that don’t receive additional funds from family or friends to purchase additional personal items.