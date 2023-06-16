Local organizations team up for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Local organizations team up for the World's Largest Swimming Lesson (Photo: YMCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tens of thousands of kids and adults from communities around the world will participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson!

This global event is designed to send a message that swimming lessons can save lives.

For the 14th year in a row, the 24-hour long worldwide swim lesson will take place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools, and water parks around the world, including many pool sites here in Wilmington!

The YMCA says drowning is the single leading cause of death in children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause for kids aged 5-14 years old.

Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows risk of drowning can be reduced by as much as 88% if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4.

Yet, a survey conducted by the American Red Cross in 2020 found that more than half of Americans (56%) either can’t swim or don’t have the necessary basic swimming skills.

“These international community collaborations increase visibility and spotlight how important it is to teach kids and adults how to be safe in and around the water,” says Shannon Berg, Executive Director of the Nir Family YMCA. “We are excited to participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson again this year, and encourage everyone to come out to one of our host pools next Thursday.”

Many of the volunteers assisting with the Worlds Largest Swimming Lesson come from the Waves of Wilmington swim team, in addition to the YMCA and YWCA staff.

“We feel it is imperative for everyone to learn to swim, whether you’re a 5-year-old kid or a 105-year-old kid!” says Dave Sokolofsky, COO of Waves of Wilmington. “Not only does learning to swim prevent accidental drowning deaths, but it is also a lot of fun.”

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will take place on Thursday, June 22nd at the following locations and times:

Legion Pool

2131 Carolina Beach Rd.

Wilmington, NC 28412

Time: 1:00-4:00pm

Nir Family YMCA

2710 Market St.

Wilmington, NC 28403

Time: 4:15pm – 7:00pm

YWCA

2815 S College Rd.

Wilmington, NC 28412

Time: 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Robert Strange Pool

401 S. 10th St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Sampson County YMCA

417 E Johnson St

Clinton, NC 28328

Time: 4:30pm – 6:30pm

This event is free to the community and available to children and adults ages 5 and older.

Registration is required to participate. To learn more or register online, click here!