Local organizations working to keep the homeless safe during winter weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With hazardous winter weather likely this weekend, the Salvation Army and other organizations are doing what they can to keep the homeless safe.

Ken Morris with the Salvation Army says it is limited to 50 percent capacity due to COVID but are still helping anyone in need.

He advises anyone who needs help but has COVID symptoms to contact the Salvation Army so it can help in a more hands-off way.

Morris also says the most important thing for the homeless, besides shelter, is nourishment, which continues to be addressed.

“We still have our public feeding at six, a nice hot meal,” Morris said. “But we can’t let you inside, and we’re sorry about that. But you can at least come to the entrance way and we can give you a hot meal. And we’ll try to continue that right through the weekend as we do every night.”

Morris adds that they are following the latest guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone at the shelter.